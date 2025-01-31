Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is quickly approaching, and so are a new round of commercials. As always, companies have gone all out for their ads in the biggest game of the year, bringing in some of the most recognizable names in entertainment today.

Last year's Super Bowl featured TV spots starring Arnold Schwarzenneger. Tom Brady, Jenna Ortega and many more A-list celebrities. This year's slate of commercials will only match that star power, based on the teasers that have already been released a couple of weeks before the game.

Some of the more notable teasers, which have already been airing on television, include Matthew McConaughey imitating legendary Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka and musician Post Malone hanging out with comedian Shane Gillis.

As the Super Bowl gets closer, companies will continue to drop teasers, building buzz for what they might have in store for breaks in the action. In addition to the names listed above, Peyton and Eli Manning, Nick Offerman, Hailee Steineld and Walton Goggins have appeared in some of the advanced looks.

With just days until Super Bowl LIX -- and the most expensive commercials of the year -- here is a look at every teaser that's been released ahead of Eagles vs. Chiefs.

Post Malone and Shane Gillis for Bud Light

Post Malone and Shane Gillis are very intentional about not having a drink together in this Bud Light teaser. This is setting up another wild commercial from Bud Light, which employed the services of Post Malone for its commercial last year too.

Matthew McConaughey for Uber Eats

Matthew McConaughey has played some iconic roles in the past, and now he is taking on that of Super Bowl winning coach Mike Ditka. Now if he could just lead the Bears to another championship in real life.

Martha Stewart and Charli XCX for Uber Eats

The business tycoon and the "Brat" artist are teaming up for an ad featuring the viral TikTok trend, "We listen but we don't judge." Luckily the trend can continue now that the app has been given a second life in the U.S.

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan for Hellmann's

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal are reprising their roles as Sally Albright and Harry Burns in the iconic romantic comedy "When Harry Met Sally." The two will be recreating the famous scene from Katz's Delicatessen, except with Hellman's mayo this time.

Antonio Banderas and Macho Man Randy Savage for Bosch

This is one of the more cryptic teasers out there right now. What do wrestling legend Macho Man Randy Savage and actor Antonio Banderas have in common? I guess we'll find out during the Super Bowl.

Timothy Simons for Coors Light

In this hit, Timothy Simons of "Veep" fame gets a case of the Mondays, both figuratively and literally. It's interesting that Coors seems to be veering away from its famous Silver Bullet train, which was in last year's Super Bowl commercial.

Peyton and Eli Manning for FanDuel

FanDuel is bringing back its "Kick of Destiny" for a third time, but Rob Gronkowski won't be leading the way. This year, Peyton and Eli Manning will settle their sibling rivalry with a kick. Hopefully the two former quarterbacks warm up their legs.

Walton Goggins for GoDaddy

In this teaser, "The Righteous Gemstone" star Walton Goggins is set on becoming a sunglasses mogul, and he's using GoDaddy to make it happen. If only it were Baby Billy Freeman cooking up one of his famous schemes.

Willem Dafoe and Catherine O'Hara for Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra landed a couple of Hollywood legends, and they're teaming up to run the court at pickleball. If you've ever wondered what it'd be like to see O'Hara and Dafoe against Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss in an athletic competition, this is the ad for you.

Orlando Bloom and Drew Barrymore for MSC Cruises

This teaser doesn't give much away, but Drew Barrymore is (kind of) hitting the high notes while Orlando Bloom offers some blunt feedback.

Hailee Steinfeld and Wanda Sykes for Novartis

Actress Hailee Steinfeld and comedian Wanda Sykes are teaming up to raise awareness for breast cancer during Super Bowl LIX.

Nick Offerman for Pringles

Actor and comedian Nick Offerman is a well-known outdoors enthusiast, but he's never seen a flock of birds quite like this. We mustache Pringles a few more questions about this ad, but we will likely have to wait for Super Bowl LIX to get any answers.

Barry Keoghan for Squarespace

In this clip, Barry Keoghan is feeling the pressure of putting together a Super Bowl commercial, and he's trying out various designs for his donkey's website. The "Banshees of Inisherin" actor will have to figure it all out in just over a week.

David Beckham for Stella Artois

Apparently, David Beckham has a twin, at least in the universe of this Stella Artois commercial. Maybe this long lost twin is married to a previously unknown sixth Spice Girl.

Doja Cat for Taco Bell

Doja Cat is doing everything she can to get into this year's Taco Bell commercial, but the company has a strict "no celebrity" policy. Maybe Doja Cat can ask Davante Adams how to get into a Taco Bell ad.

Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson for Totino's

The creative team behind "I Think You Should Leave" is teaming up for what should be an absurd and hilarious commercial for Totino's pizza rolls. Full disclosure: I didn't watch this teaser for fear of being spoiled.

Budweiser

At this point, the Budweiser Clydesdales are Super Bowl celebrities in their own right, and they'll be starring in yet another commercial this year.

Coffee mate

Yet another teaser centered around mustaches. The commercial breaks in this year's Super Bowl are gonna get a little hairy.

Doritos

Bills fans hoping to at least avoid the Chiefs during commercial breaks may be disappointed. Patrick Mahomes is joined by a handful of teammates in this Doritos teaser, although it's not clear whether they will be in the final ad.

Fetch

What's as effective as a big name celebrity when it comes to getting people's attention? Free money. That's the tact Fetch its taking for its Super Bowl LIX ad.

Haagen-Dazs

Ice cream giant Haagen-Dazs is teasing a commercial that looks like it could be in a blockbuster action flick. The company is teasing a celeb behind the wheel, but we don't know who it is just yet.

Hims and Hers

Wellness brands Hims and Hers are getting serious about helping people lose weight in their big game commercial.

Instacart

Chester Cheetah and the Kool-Aid Man are kind of celebrities, except they probably don't cost as much as Matthew McConaughey. Anyway, all your favorite grocery mascots are racing to your door in this Instacart commercial.

Reese's

I don't know why, but I get the sense this Reese's Super Bowl commercial is teasing a new lava cake product that will be releasing soon.

Rocket Mortgage

Rocket Mortgage is playing this one close to the vest, so all we can do is wonder what the company has in store for the Super Bowl, although it does look like they'll try to pull on some heart strings.

Tubi

Following last year's mind-bending commercial, Tubi is back with what looks like another memorable and off-the-wall ad.