When the NFL's 32 owners get together for the league's fall meeting next month, one of the biggest items on the docket will be handing out the hosting duties for Super Bowl LXII, and if all goes as planned, the big game will be heading to a familiar city.

According to the Sports Business Journal, the owners are expected to approve Atlanta as the host city for Super Bowl LXII. The fall meeting is being held in Atlanta (Oct. 15-16), so it would obviously be fitting for the owners to approve the city for Super Bowl hosting duties while they're in the Georgia capital.

If Atlanta does get the Super Bowl it would mark the fourth time that the city has hosted the game and second time that Mercedes-Benz Stadium has hosted. Atlanta previously hosted Super Bowl XXVIII (Cowboys over Bills), Super Bowl XXXIV (Rams over Titans) and Super Bowl LIII (Patriots over Rams).

The city didn't host a Super Bowl from 2001 thru 2018, but Atlanta got put back in the rotation after the construction of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The building opened in 2014 and the it ended up hosting its first Super Bowl in February 2019. If Atlanta gets the game, it would mark the second time in nine years that the city has hosted the Super Bowl.

During the preseason, Falcons owner Arthur Blank had made it clear that he was going to try and bring another Super Bowl to Atlanta.

"We definitely want to be back in the rotation," Blank said before the start of the 2024 season, via the AJC. "The next game that is open in 2028. So, we'll be putting our hat in the ring for that."

Once Atlanta gets officially approved, we'll know the host city for the next four Super Bowls and here's what that looks like:

Super Bowl LIX (February 2025): New Orleans (Caesars Superdome)

New Orleans (Caesars Superdome) Super Bowl LX (February 2026): Santa Clara, California (Levi's Stadium)

Santa Clara, California (Levi's Stadium) Super Bowl LXI (February 2027): Inglewood, California (SoFi Stadium)

Inglewood, California (SoFi Stadium) Super Bowl LXII (February 2028): Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

After that, things will be up in the air, but don't be surprised if Super Bowl LXIII in February 2029 ends up in Nashville. The city is building a new stadium that's expected to be finished by February 2027.