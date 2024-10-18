In Week 7, we get a Super Bowl LVIII rematch, as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs travel west to take on the San Francisco 49ers. It doesn't feel that long ago where the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Allegiant Stadium, 25-22. A 29-yard Harrison Butker field goal sent us to overtime, and then after a 27-yard field goal from Jake Moody in the extra period, Mahomes led a 13-play, 75-yard game-winning touchdown drive.

The Chiefs became the first repeat champions since the 2003-04 New England Patriots -- snapping the longest such drought in NFL history. Mahomes became the fifth quarterback to win three Super Bowls, and he's trailed by double digits in all three! Brock Purdy struggled to connect with his primary weapons in their most recent matchup, as he was 8 of 20 targeting Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, and 15 of 16 targeting everyone else, excluding throw aways.

This week, both teams are coming off of some extra rest. The 49ers had a mini-bye after defeating the rival Seattle Seahawks, 36-24, on last week's edition of "Thursday Night Football," and the Chiefs had their bye in Week 6. While the 49ers are 3-3, they currently sit atop the NFC West. The Chiefs are one of two remaining undefeated teams, and have their eyes set on the three-peat with a 5-0 start.

Let's take a look at 10 facts about this Super Bowl rematch from CBS Sports research:

Chiefs vs. 49ers Super Bowl rematch fact sheet