Tedy Bruschi: 'I'm doing much better' after suffering stroke
The former Patriots star, who suffered a stroke in 2005, knew the warning signs
Days after suffering a stroke, ESPN NFL analyst and former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi posted a message to Instagram saying "I'm doing much better."
"Around 10:30am on July 4th I lost use of my left arm," Bruschi wrote. "I then tried to speak and realized I was slurring my speech. As I turned to my wife she noticed the left side of my face was drooping. We immediately knew what was happening. These are stroke warning signs. We called 911 and an ambulance got me to the hospital. Thank you for all your kind thoughts and prayers. I'm doing much better."
Bruschi, who first had a stroke in 2005 and missed the first seven weeks of that season, began Tedy's Team, where the mission statement reads "Raising Awareness Fighting Stroke." On Monday, along with an update on his condition, Bruschi posted a message about the warning signs associated with stroke.
On July 5, one day after Bruschi's stroke, Patriots owner Robert Kraft issued this statement:
"Since his full recovery from a stroke in 2005, Tedy Bruschi has provided inspiration to so many and positively impacted the lives of others by sharing his story and advocating for early detection of stroke symptoms. While shocked to hear of his recent stroke, known as a TIA, we are relieved to learn that he recognized the early symptoms and immediately sought and received treatment. On behalf of the entire Patriots organization, we extend our love, thoughts and prayers to Tedy and the Bruschi family while we wish him godspeed in a complete recovery."
Bruschi, who has been with ESPN since 2009, spent his entire career (1996-2008) in New England and won three Super Bowls.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draft: Best 2020 fits for AFC South
Here are the prospects fans of the Colts, Jaguars, Texans and Titans should keep an eye on...
-
Vrabel: Tannehill to be backup QB
Tennessee acquired Ryan Tannehill in the offseason
-
Ryan Fitzpatrick feels disrespected
Fitzpatrick is the definition of a journeyman quarterback but he's also an important part of...
-
Eddie Jackson: We want to top '85 Bears
Jackson says the Bears want to be the best defense across the board, and win the Super Bow...
-
Chris Long happy with retirement
While NFL players are getting ready for training camp, Chris Long is happy he isn't in their...
-
Josh Jacobs could be a camp holdout
Jacobs is reportedly haggling with the Raiders over bonus structure