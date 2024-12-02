Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair is facing a potential suspension by the NFL for his illegal hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Sunday, according to ESPN. The report indicates it is merely a question of how long Al-Shaair will be suspended instead of whether or not the league will issue a ban.

Al-Shaair laid a vicious hit on Lawrence midway through the second quarter of Sunday's 23-20 Houston win. The Jaguars quarterback, who was making his return to the field after missing time due to a shoulder injury, scrambled up the left side of the field on a second-and-7 play and slid after traveling for a 6-yard gain. As he was well into his slide, Al-Shaair could be seen rocketing toward Lawrence and delivering a hard hit to the quarterback's head with his forearm.

Lawrence was down on the field before being carted to the locker room and eventually ruled out due to a concussion.

Naturally, Jaguars players took exception to the hit, which has largely been characterized as a dirty play. The entire Jacksonville sideline got into a scrum with Al-Shaair and other Texans players. After officials separated the two teams, it was announced that Al-Shaair was ejected along with Jaguars corner Jarrian Jones. Meanwhile, Jaguars tight end Evan Engram was flagged for unnecessary roughness yet remained in the game.

On Sunday night, Lawrence posted on X, notifying followers that he was home and "feeling better." As for Al-Shaair, he issued an apology on social media on Monday morning.

"I've always played the game as hard as I could. Never with the intent to harm anyone and anybody that knows me knows that," Al-Shaair said in part. "... To Trevor I genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening. Before the game we spoke and I told you how it was great to see you back out on the field and wished you well. I would never want to see any player hurt because of a hit I put on them especially one that's deemed 'late' or 'unnecessary.'"

The Texans are currently entering their bye week in Week 14, so any sort of ban would trigger beginning in Week 15 when Houston hosts the Miami Dolphins. After that, they finish out the regular season in Kansas City in Week 16, home against Baltimore in Week 17 and in Tennessee in Week 17.