Quarterback Jayden Daniels has accomplished quite a bit as a rookie as he's led the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship Game. It's been so impressive that Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is showering Daniels with a ton of admiration.

"I'm so proud of him. In my opinion, he's had the best rookie year of all-time," Stroud said.

"We talk a lot, and I'm just very, very, very, very, very happy for him, and very proud of him. I don't root for many other teams, but I'm rooting for my boy. I'm rooting for the Commanders."

Stroud saw his season come to a close in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round on Saturday. Despite his season coming to an end, the Texans signal caller has no problem rooting for Daniels the rest of the way.

It's hard to argue with Stroud's sentiment considering that Daniels led the Commanders past the NFC's top seed in the Detroit Lions in a 45-31 win in the Divisional Round. In that particular game, Daniels completed 22-of-31 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 51 yards.

On top of that, Daniels didn't throw an interception or take a sack against the Lions defense.

In two postseason games, Daniels has completed 69.7% of his passes for 567 yards and four touchdowns and zero interceptions. Daniels has led the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991, and now will play for a chance to reach the Super Bowl.

Daniels will become just the NFL's sixth rookie quarterback to start a conference championship game when he takes the field against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Eagles are coming off of a 28-22 win against the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round.