The Houston Texans have lost two of their top wide receivers for the season due to injury, so DeMeco Ryans and the front office are adding a big name to help for the playoff push. According to NFL Media, the Texans have claimed former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Diontae Johnson off waivers.

Johnson began the season with the Carolina Panthers, and caught 30 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns in seven games played before he was dealt to Baltimore along with a sixth-round pick in exchange for a fifth-rounder. Johnson played in four games for the Ravens, but caught just one pass for 6 yards. The veteran was not happy with his role on the team, and was released last week.

Baltimore previously suspended Johnson for the Week 15 matchup against the New York Giants for conduct detrimental to the team. He was then excused from team activities last week, and then, finally cut loose.

A third-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, Johnson earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021 after catching 107 passes for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. The Texans will be the fourth team Johnson has been a member of in the last calendar year.

Texans wideout Tank Dell was lost for the season this past Saturday after he suffered a torn ACL and dislocated kneecap vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Houston is already locked in for the postseason, but clearly needed some extra firepower at receiver.