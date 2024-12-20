The Baltimore Ravens listed three receivers on their final injury report ahead of Saturday's big showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Baltimore released one of those wideouts shortly thereafter.

Baltimore waived Diontae Johnson, a former Pro Bowler who had his most productive seasons with the Steelers, who selected him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Johnson was traded to Baltimore from Carolina just before the trade deadline. He caught just one pass for 6 yards in four games with the Ravens.

Diontae Johnson BAL • WR • #18 TAR 63 REC 31 REC YDs 363 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Johnson, 28, was dealt from Pittsburgh to Carolina this offseason in a trade that also included the Panthers sending veteran cornerback Donte Jackson to the Steelers. Jackson has played well for the Steelers, who can clinch the AFC North division crown with a win on Saturday.

The Ravens' release of Johnson was expected. The team and Johnson had mutually agreed to excuse him from team activities this past week after he was suspended for last Sunday's win over the Giants due to conduct detrimental to the team. Johnson's suspension was the result of him refusing to enter Baltimore's Week 13 loss to the Eagles.

This has obviously been a highly disappointing season for Johnson, who was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021, his third season with the Steelers. He's caught just 31 passes so far during his combined stints with the Panthers and Ravens.

Along with Johnson, the Ravens will be without fellow wideout Nelson Agholor (concussion) for Saturday's game. Receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) is questionable.