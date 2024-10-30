The Houston Texans offense took a massive hit in Week 8, as wide receiver Stefon Diggs suffered a season-ending torn ACL. Diggs' time as a Texan may be done after just eight games, and Houston has already placed top wideout Nico Collins on injured reserve earlier this season with a hamstring injury.

The Texans do have a few talented pass-catchers who can step up and fill the void left by Diggs and Collins, such as Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson and John Metchie III. However, Houston is reportedly exploring the trade market prior to the Nov. 5 deadline.

According to ESPN, a few names to watch as Texans trade targets include Darius Slayton of the New York Giants and New England Patriots wideouts Kendrick Bourne and K.J. Osborn. Then there's Jakobi Meyers of the Las Vegas Raiders, who would attract trade interest if made available. However, he's stepped up as one of the Raiders' top wideouts with Davante Adams now a member of the New York Jets.

It wouldn't cost Houston too much to acquire one of the players mentioned above. Slayton is coming off an impressive 108-yard performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night -- his second 100-yard outing this season. He's averaging 52.5 receiving yards per game this year, which is his best mark since 2019.

Bourne is coming off a torn ACL suffered last year. He missed the first four games of this season, and has caught four passes for 29 yards thus far. Osborn signed with the Patriots this offseason, but has caught just seven passes for 57 yards and one touchdown in six games played.

The Texans (6-2) have hopes of contending in 2024, and while Collins is expected back this season, it's clear Houston wants to supply C.J. Stroud with all the weapons he needs to keep this campaign on track.