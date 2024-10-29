The Houston Texans escaped Sunday with a win over the rival Indianapolis Colts, but they did not leave unscathed, with star wide receiver Stefon Diggs suffering a noncontact knee injury. The bad news got worse on Tuesday, with the Texans announcing that Diggs will miss the rest of 2024 with a torn ACL.

The news signifies a major blow to Houston's offense, which has already been without fellow star receiver Nico Collins, who suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4. Diggs, who was acquired via trade from the Buffalo Bills in April, had five catches for 81 yards before exiting Sunday's game, and finishes his debut Texans season with 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games.

The 30-year-old Pro Bowler was one of quarterback C.J. Stroud's favorite targets during the first half of the season, especially after Collins went down earlier this year. His injury also comes at an inopportune time for his career, considering he reworked his contract upon arrival to become a free agent following the 2024 season. The ACL tear could keep him sidelined into the 2025 campaign.

Diggs' absence figures to put added pressure on Collins once he returns to the lineup, as well as second-year pass target Tank Dell. Reserves Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods and John Metchie III could all see an uptick in snaps as a result of Diggs' loss. The Texans could also explore the trade market for last-minute insurance, with Carolina Panthers veteran Diontae Johnson among the most notable names available.