Dameon Pierce was a hot pick for fantasy football players following his breakout preseason. But Houston's rookie running back fell into the background during the Texans' season-opener against the Colts. Pierce had just 11 carries and one reception during Houston's tie with Indianapolis.

Texans coach Lovie Smith wanted to see Pierce be more involved in the offense this past Sunday. Pierce played in less than 30% of Houston's offensive snaps. Conversely, fellow running back Rex Burkhead played in over 70% of the snaps.

"Sometimes though when you look back, you can't defend the amount of reps our starting tailback got in some of those situations," Smith said, via the team's website. "I wish he had gotten more and we're going to work to get him more of those opportunities but a young back, it's some of those things. I wouldn't say that just being a primary ball carrier is holding him back. Those are some things that we're going to work on to make sure that that situation doesn't happen again."

Smith said that improved pass protection and receiving out of the backfield are things Pierce can to do ensure that he gets more reps on game day. That being said, Love appears to be determined to make sure that Pierce is on the field more when the Texans face the Broncos.

To his credit, Pierce did not appear to be bothered by his lack of playing time. He also did not appear to be discouraged after averaging just three yards-per-carry on Sunday.

"I felt like we did good, especially after we made adjustments at halftime," Pierce said, via Aaron Wilson. "I feel like everything we did came down to one block and one cut. There's nothing to point fingers about in regards to that. We were pretty solid in the run game outside of a few things we could have done different. Everything looks different on film when you slow it down.

"It felt good. That's all I needed. Coach (Danny Barrett) was talking to me. He was like, 'Just one cut away.' Once I get to making those cuts, those actual game-breaking cuts, we're gonna be rolling."