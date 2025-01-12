The 2025 NFL playoffs started with a blowout on Saturday with the Houston Texans coming back from an early 6-0 deficit to absolutely destroy the Los Angles Chargers in a game where the two teams combined to make NFL history with a final score that's never been seen before.

With just under four minutes left to play, the Texans decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Chargers' 17-yard line and Joe Mixon made the gamble pay off when he ran the ball in for a touchdown. That TD ended up being a big one because it gave us a scorigami: The 32-12 final marked the first time in NFL history that a game had ever ended with that exact score.

As you can see above, it's the 1,091st unique final score in NFL history.

Going into the fourth quarter, the Texans were leading 20-6 and with the way both offenses were playing, it didn't seem there was going to be an offensive explosion in the fourth quarter, but the two teams ended up combining for 18 points in the final period.

You always need a few odd things to happen to get a scorigami and this game definitely had a big one. After a Chargers touchdown in the fourth quarter cut Houston's lead to 23-12, all they had to do was kick an extra point to make the game 23-13, but this is the Chargers we're talking about and nothing is ever that easy. The kick ended up being blocked and the Texans ended up returning it for the first defensive two-point conversion in NFL playoff history.

That improbable play made the score 25-12, and from there, the Texans tacked on Mixon's late touchdown to get the scorigami.

This marked the first time since the 2020 season that the NFL has seen a scorigami in the playoffs. The last time it happened came in January 2021 when the Cleveland Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37 in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

On Houston's end, this was the Texans' first scorigami since Week 9 of the 2023 season when they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 39-37. As for the Chargers, their last scorigami before Saturday also came last season when they beat the Las Vegas Raiders 63-21 in Week 15.

With seven scorigamis heading into the meat of the wild-card round, there's now an outside chance that the 2024 season could match the 2023 season, when we saw nine scorigamis.