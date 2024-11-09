A Sunday Night Football showdown features the Houston Texans (6-3) hosting the Detroit Lions (7-1) in Week 10. The Lions are playing elite football, winning six straight games. Last Sunday, Detroit went on the road and beat the Green Bay Packers, 24-14. It's a different case for Houston, which has dropped two of its last three games. On Thursday Night Football in Week 9, the Texans lost to the New York Jets, 21-13.

Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Detroit is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Texans vs. Lions odds from SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 49. Before locking in any Lions vs. Texans picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 14-7 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 195-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 49-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Lions vs. Texans 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and NFL betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Texans vs. Lions:

Texans vs. Lions spread: Detroit -3.5

Texans vs. Lions over/under: 49 points

Texans vs. Lions money line: Detroit -198, Houston +165

DET: Lions are 7-1 against the spread this season

HOU: Texans are 3-6 ATS this season

Texans vs. Lions picks: See picks at SportsLine

Texans vs. Lions streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Lions can cover

The Lions are seventh in the NFL in total offense (369.6), sixth in rushing offense (152.6) and first in scoring offense (32.3). The Lions have a two-headed monster at running back. David Montgomery runs with power and burst and has piled up 488 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He has logged four games with 70-plus rushing yards. The 27-year-old also scored a touchdown in six games this season.

Jahmyr Gibbs provides the Lions with an explosive playmaker in open space. The Alabama product is eighth in the NFL in rushing yards (656) and tied for fourth in rushing scores (7). He has notched at least 100 rushing yards and a score in two of his last three games. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Texans can cover

Houston also has a solid ground attack, ranking 11th in the league in rushing offense (126.4). Running back Joe Mixon has the elusiveness and speed to run away from defenders. Mixon ranks 12th in rushing yards (609) and is tied for seventh in rushing touchdowns (six). In his last outing, he had 106 rushing yards and a score, his fourth straight game with at least 100 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud has high-end field vision and awareness as a signal-caller. Stroud ranks sixth in passing yards (2,139) and is tied for 10th in passing touchdowns (11). The Ohio State product has six games with at least 215 passing yards and a passing touchdown. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Lions vs. Texans picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 50 points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in more than 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's picks.

So who wins Lions vs. Texans on Sunday Night Football, and which side of the spread cashes more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lions vs. Texans spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.