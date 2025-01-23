Stop me if you've heard this before: "The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the AFC Championship." If you're a football fan, chances are you have, considering this is the seventh straight year that K.C. has advanced to the conference championship, second-most consecutive trips of all time.

The Chiefs punched their ticket with a 23-14 divisional round victory over the Houston Texans, after getting to sit out the first round thanks to their No. 1 seed status. The Chiefs are looking to make their third Super Bowl appearance in as many years, but standing between them is Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs and Bills will face off at Arrowhead Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS and if you're not a Kansas City or Buffalo fan, you may be wondering who you should root for. Look no further, we have three reasons why you should be cheering on the Chiefs this weekend:

Three-peat loading ...

If you want to hop on the bandwagon for what could be an historic season for the Chiefs, now is your chance. The Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions coming into the 2024 season and are just two wins away from making history. A championship win this year would make them the first-ever team to three-peat.

They say if you can't beat 'em, join 'em and very few teams have been able to beat the Chiefs as of late. The team has been setting records and remaining dominant for years under quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid, so there's a good chance that dominance continues. A win would put them in their fifth Super Bowl in six years.

Betting odds

If you're a fan who likes to go with the most likely bet, the Chiefs are for you. While the odds are close, the Chiefs are the favorites heading into their home game. K.C. is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest odds.

The Chiefs also have a history of getting the last laugh against the Bills in the playoffs. Last season, Kansas City defeated Buffalo, 27-24, in the divisional round. It took overtime, but the 2021 Chiefs beat the Bills, 42-36. In 2020, K.C. won 38-24 in the AFC Championship.

Taylor Swift & Co.

You didn't think we were going to write this article without mentioning Taylor Swift, did you? While some may not find themselves dancing around the kitchen in the refrigerator light to Swift's many eras, there are many pop culture fans who have found their way to football in part thanks to the 14-time Grammy winner. She has brought many new eyes to football and growing the game is always a positive thing.

Swift also tends to bring her famous friends to the game and it's fun to see who will be seated next to her in the suite. Everything will be red at Arrowhead this weekend and the Chiefs, who know the pressure of a conference championship game all too well, will be looking to accomplish their wildest dreams and take their spot in Super Bowl LIX.