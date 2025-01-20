And then there were four. With the dust settling after a hectic divisional round, only the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs still have their dreams of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy alive. The only thing standing between them and getting to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX is Championship Sunday where the NFC and AFC crowns are on the line.

As we gear up for this latest round of the 2025 NFL playoffs, we'll take our first glimpse of the opening odds for these two win-or-go-home matchups and see who the oddsmakers believe will be in New Orleans playing for a Super Bowl title.

Championship Sunday early odds

All NFL odds via SportsLine Consensus

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Commanders at Eagles Eagles -5.5 48 Commanders +209, Eagles -258 Bills at Chiefs Chiefs -1.5 48.5 Bills +102, Chiefs -122

Notable movement, trends

All times Eastern

Commanders at Eagles (Sunday, 3 p.m., Fox, fubo)

This line opened at Eagles -6 and has started to move toward the Commanders with the line now sitting at Eagles -5.5. Of course, these division rivals know one another quite well as this will be the third matchup this season. Over the course of the regular season, they split the series with each team winning at home. Both were determined by one possession.

On top of being this year's Cinderella team, the Commanders have been one of the top teams to back from a betting perspective, owning a 12-6-1 ATS record overall. Philadelphia hasn't been too shabby in this regard, either, as it is 12-7 ATS. That said, it will be interesting to see which trend trumps the other as the Commanders (5-4-1 ATS on the road) and Eagles (5-5 ATS at home) are more vulnerable in this specific spot on Sunday.

Bills at Chiefs (Sunday, 6:30 p.m., CBS, Paramount+)

The Chiefs opened as a 1.5-point favorite and that has held as of Monday morning. While the overall series between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen is knotted at four wins apiece, the Chiefs quarterback has owned this matchup in the playoffs where he is 3-0. That said, Buffalo was able to take down Kansas City earlier this season, which handed the Chiefs their first loss of the season. The notable caveat there is that game occurred at Highmark Stadium where Buffalo went 10-0 straight up this season. On the road, the Bills are a more pedestrian 5-4 straight up, while the Chiefs are 9-0 straight up at Arrowhead Stadium coming into this AFC Championship.

Against the spread, the Bills are 12-7 (including playoffs) but are 5-4 ATS on the road. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are actually under .500 ATS on the season overall with an 8-10 record, which includes a 3-6 ATS record at home.