The Week 2 NFL schedule kicks off with a critical AFC East matchup as the Buffalo Bills (1-0) visit the Miami Dolphins (1-0) on Thursday Night Football. Both teams started off the regular season with a win. Buffalo outlasted the Arizona Cardinals, 34-28 in Week 1, while Miami defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 20-17. Last season, Buffalo went 8-11 against the spread, while the Dolphins were 10-8 against the spread.

Kickoff from at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Miami is a two-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Dolphins odds via the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 49. Before locking in any Dolphins vs. Bills picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Mike Tierney.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. Mike is 154-124-9 in the NFL the past two seasons, returning $1,586 to $100 players. Tierney also has a strong read on the Bills. In fact, he is 40-27-4 (+1062) on his last 71 NFL picks in games involving Buffalo. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Tierney has locked in on Bills vs. Dolphins and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and sports betting predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line and over/under for Dolphins vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Dolphins spread: Miami -2

Bills vs. Dolphins over/under: 49 points

Bills vs. Dolphins money line: Dolphins -127, Bills +107

BUF: Bills finished with 352 total yards of offense in Week 1

MIA: Miami went 8-of-16 on third downs in Week 1

Why the Bills can cover

The Bills have undergone plenty of turnover this offseason but that didn't impact them in Week 1. After trailing 17-10 at halftime to the Cardinals, the Bills had an offensive surge, highlighted by quarterback Josh Allen. The 28-year-old made plays all afternoon and was able to spread the ball around while using his legs to gain yards.

Allen went 18-of-23 for 232 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. In addition, he rushed for 39 yards and another two scores. Running back James Cook provided some more juice offensively. In Week 1, Cook finished with 71 rushing yards, three receptions, and 31 receiving yards.

Why the Dolphins can cover

The Dolphins have one of the most explosive offenses in the league due largely to their exceptional speed. Miami managed to come back from a 10-point deficit to secure a win in Week 1. The offense compiled 400 total yards and the Dolphins have a top wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, on the sideline. Hill is the focal point of the aerial attack and wins from all three levels. In the win over the Jaguars, he had seven receptions (12 targets) for 130 yards and one touchdown.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has elevated his game since Mike McDaniel became the head coach in 2022. Tagovailoa owns pinpoint accuracy with a quick release to get the ball into the hands of his playmakers. Last Sunday, the Alabama product went 23-of-37 for 338 yards and one passing touchdown. Last season, Tagovailoa finished with career-highs in completion percentage (69%), passing yards (4,624) and passing touchdowns (29).

How to make Bills vs. Dolphins picks

