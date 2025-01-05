Three teams were in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft entering the final NFL Sunday of the year: the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns. The Browns fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, 35-10, so their draft pick position was in the hands of Tennessee and New England. As it turned out, both squads couldn't help them out.

With their 23-14 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 18, the Titans have officially clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Patriots would have retained the No. 1 overall pick if they lost to the Buffalo Bills, but Joe Milton's 237 passing yards and two total touchdowns propelled New England to a 23-16 upset victory.

The 3-14 Titans were indeed the worst team in the NFL this season. In fact, they set a record by becoming the worst team to bet on in the NFL since 1970, going an eye-popping 2-15 against the spread. The 14 losses suffered this season are tied for the most in franchise history.

What will the Titans do with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft? They have options. Tennessee could trade the pick for a nice return, take do-it-all playmaker Travis Hunter out of Colorado or do what many assume the Titans will do and take another Colorado star in quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

The son of NFL legend Deion Sanders threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2024, and led Colorado to a 9-4 record. It was the Buffaloes' best season since 2016. Sanders is viewed by many as the top quarterback in this class, and the Titans need a top quarterback if they want to win games.

Will Levis had the opportunity to tab himself as the franchise quarterback this season, but he struggled mightily. Levis was benched for veteran Mason Rudolph for two games before returning to the lineup for the regular-season finale on Sunday. In all, the Kentucky product threw 13 touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions in 2024.