The Green Bay Packers (1-1) will try to build on their win over Indianapolis when they go on the road to face the Tennessee Titans (0-2) on Sunday afternoon. Green Bay bounced back from its loss to Philadelphia in Brazil with a 16-10 win over the Colts last week. Packers quarterback Jordan Love missed that game due to a knee injury, and he is listed as questionable to return on Sunday. Tennessee is eyeing its first win of the season after costly mistakes led to losses against the Bears and Jets.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. The Titans are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Titans vs. Packers odds, while the over/under is 38 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Packers vs. Titans picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 41-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has set its sights on Green Bay vs. Tennessee. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines on the spread, money line and over/under for the game:

Titans vs. Packers spread: Titans -2.5

Titans vs. Packers over/under: 38 points

Titans vs. Packers money line: Titans -147, Packers: +123

Titans vs. Packers picks: See picks here

Why the Titans can cover

Tennessee could easily be sitting at 2-0 on the season, as it was unable to overcome several costly turnovers in losses to the Bears and Jets. The Titans blew a 17-0 lead against the Bears before giving up a fourth-quarter touchdown in their loss to the Jets. They are at home for the second consecutive week though, while Green Bay is playing its first true road game.

Running back Tony Pollard is off to a strong start with his new team, rushing for 144 yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. Despite some costly mistakes, quarterback Will Levis has shown signs of promise as well, throwing for 319 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 74 yards. The Titans have won five of the last seven meetings between these teams, and Green Bay is playing its first true road game. See which team to pick here.

Why the Packers can cover

Expectations for Green Bay in Week 2 were low following Love's injury, but the Packers were able to take down Indianapolis as a 2-point underdog. Quarterback Malik Willis filled in admirably, completing 12 of 14 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. Willis also rushed six times for 41 yards, providing Green Bay with a solid backup option if Love is unable to go. Willis was just traded from the Titans before the season started, so he should be motivated to play well if called upon.

Running back Josh Jacobs had a strong outing as well, rushing 32 times for 151 yards. The Packers can lean heavily on Jacobs if they need to in this game, especially since Tennessee's offense has been inconsistent. The Titans are just 4-10-1 against the spread in their last 15 games, and they are 1-4 in their last five home games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Titans vs. Packers picks

The model has simulated Packers vs. Titans 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tennessee vs. Green Bay on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits over 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Packers vs. Titans spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 187-130 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.