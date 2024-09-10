Your Week 2 NFL survivor strategy will likely focus on teams coming off opening-week victories, but the Ravens may be an exception. Not only do they have a three-day rest advantage over the visiting Raiders, but the Ravens are also 6-1 all-time versus the Raiders in Baltimore. Vegas will get two Harbaughs in as many weeks after losing to the Chargers, 22-10, in the season-opener. However, Baltimore is expected to pick up plenty of victories this season, so should you utilize the Ravens in your Week 2 NFL survivor pool picks?

It's also worth noting that the Ravens are 9.5-point favorites over Vegas, the exact line that the Bengals were favored by over the Patriots last week. New England ended up pulling off the upset, causing many NFL eliminator pool picks to fail. Before finalizing any Week 2 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 184-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 2 NFL odds and locked in its Week 2 survivor pool pick. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

Top Week 2 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Seahawks, even though they are coming off a victory and are 3.5-point favorites over the New England Patriots. Seattle took care of business at home over a Denver team it was expected to defeat in Week 1, though there were some concerns from that game. The Seahawks could only muster 158 passing yards and turned the ball over twice to a defense that ranked 27th in points allowed and 29th in yards allowed last season.

Meanwhile, the Pats capitalized on two takeaways to pull off the biggest upset of Week 1 in knocking off the Bengals, on the road, as 9.5-point underdogs. It appears that sportsbooks were way off in their projections of how this New England team would perform, and that could very well be the case for Week 2 as well. New England bludgeoned the Bengals on the ground to the tune of 170 rushing yards, while just one other team allowed more rushing yards than Seattle in 2023. While the Seahawks are projected to win in almost 60% of simulations, the model is saving Seattle for another week. See which team to pick instead here.

How to make Week 2 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is backing a surprising road team that wins outright in almost 80% of simulations. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 2 NFL survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 2, all from the advanced computer model that consistently crushes the NFL and is up well over $7,000 since its inception.