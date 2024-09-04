Taylor Swift is the biggest pop star in the world, but she might be gunning for an offensive coordinator gig in the future. Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce confirmed that Swift has been drawing up plays during his appearance on the "Rich Eisen Show."

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has previously stated that Swift dabbled in scheming up plays. Kelce has now backed up that story, telling Eisen that Swift has taken an interest in the more granular details of football, which is something that has helped her music career.

"She has just been so open to learning the game," Kelce said. "She didn't know much about the rules and everything. I think what makes her so good in her profession is that she's so detailed in every aspect of it. From the words to the music to even the releases and music videos and everything.

"She's so detailed and a part of it that I think she is just curious about the profession. I know none of the plays have gotten to Coach Reid yet. If it ever does, I'll make sure everyone knows it was her creation."

Kelce added that Swift might have some tunnel vision when it comes to designing plays for the tight end. That might make it tough for them to end up on Andy Reid's play sheet.

"She's a little biased and creates plays just for me," Kelce said. "We'll see if they can make it to Coach Reid's office."

With or without Swift's offensive suggestions, the Chiefs will kick off the 2024 NFL season on Thursday with a home game against the Baltimore Ravens as they begin their quest for a Super Bowl three-peat.