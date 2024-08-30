Can you picture Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid calling out a played named, "We are never ever getting back together" or "You need to calm down" or "Who's afraid of little old me?" According to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Taylor Swift has been drawing up plays for the Chiefs and No. 15 joked that the team may even include them in games.

"She's really interested in football, and she asks a lot of great questions," Mahomes said of the superstar singer, who began dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce last year, via NBC. "Started drawing up plays. We might have to put one in."

Swift attended 13 Chiefs games last season, including Super Bowl LVIII, when K.C. defeated the San Francisco 49ers for their second championship in two years. Swift's presence at games made an immediate impact, one that Mahomes has noticed.

"I think it's been cool to see the girls and the women that have really embraced watching football," Mahomes said Swift's impact. "I know being a girl dad, how cool it is for me to see like these little girls -- these daughters -- and how much they're loving to spend time with their dad, watching football. And then meeting Taylor, realizing how genuine and cool she is. I think that's been special to me because she's, like you said, the most famous person in the world, she could not be [genuine]."

If anyone were to take plays from such a unique place, it would be Reid. To my knowledge, Swift doesn't have any coaching experience, but if she's as good as drawing up schemes as she is writing hits, the play will be a huge success.

The Chiefs will unveil their Super Bowl banner ahead of their first game, on Sept. 5 against the Baltimore Ravens. Whether or not Swift will be in attendance at the Arrowhead event is not yet know, but since she is on a break from her historic Eras Tour, there's a good chance she's there to cheer on No. 87.