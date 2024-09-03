The San Francisco 49ers have been knee deep in contract disputes this offseason, but it looks like the organization is on the doorstep of rectifying the latest situations surrounding Trent Williams. The Niners are finalizing a deal with their star offensive tackle, his agency, Elite Loyalty Sports, announced Tuesday. This announcement comes as Williams' brother, Fred Williams, posted a video that shows four-time All-Pro getting on a plane to return to the Bay Area.

CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones cites a source that says there are still "a few things to work through" but the belief is the deal will be finalized this week with an eye on a Week 1 start.

Williams was spotted all suited up at 49ers practice.

Seeing Williams' return to the Bay Area is a positive turn of events as this saga has drawn out throughout the summer. Recently, there were reports that Williams was prepared to miss regular-season games amid this dispute, so having him back in the fold is a rather remarkable swing in the right direction for the two sides.

Williams is currently under contract through the 2026 season after inking a six-year, $138 million extension with the Niners in 2021. That deal made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL at the time. While he is still among the top earners at his position, the problem comes following the 2024 campaign with his $22 million and $32 million salaries in 2025 and 2026 not guaranteed.

That issue has kept Williams away from the team throughout training camp and the preseason, but looks like will soon be fix and have the 36-year-old reporting for duty.

The 49ers open up the season on Sept. 9 against the New York Jets.