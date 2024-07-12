This offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars bet on Trevor Lawrence, giving him a five-year, $275 million contract extension with $200 million in guarantees. Lawrence says their commitment will pay off, declaring that his best years are ahead of him.

From 2022 to 2023, Lawrence saw his interception number rise from eight to 14, his touchdowns decrease from 25 to 21, his quarterback rating dropped from 95.2 to 88.5 and he was sacked more, going from 27 to 35. He went 9-8 as a starter in 2022 and in his third season, the Jags went 8-8 with him under center.

Lawrence has limited playoff experience, going 1-1 in postseason games, but the Jaguars clearly believe he can be the guy to carry them to future success. Lawrence believes it as well and has faith that his team has improved as a whole.

"The best days are definitely ahead of us. Speaking individually as well, in my game I think I'm far from playing my best football, and that's ahead of me, so I'm really excited about that," Lawrence said, via NFL Network. "This team that we have this year is really good, I think it's the best team we've had since I've been there, and I'm excited to see it come together in training camp and the regular season."

The former first overall pick struggled in his first season, going 3-14 with 17 interceptions, 12 touchdowns and getting sacked 32 times. The high expectations set for him in 2021 were not hit and still have yet to be fully reached. With his new contract and a few years under his belt, the 24-year-old is confident in his future with the Jags.