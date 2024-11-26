More than two months after Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was detained by police outside Hard Rock Stadium in the hours leading up to Miami's 2024 season opener, two citations filed against the Pro Bowl pass catcher have been dismissed, according to "The Andy Slater Show."

Hill, 30, was issued two citations in the wake of the Sept. 8 incident: one for careless driving, and another for a seatbelt violation. Miami-Dade Police officers involved in the detainment, who had Hill briefly handcuffed on the ground next to his vehicle, did not appear for a scheduled court hearing this week, per Andy Slater.

One of the officers who engaged Hill during the detainment was placed on administrative duties immediately following the incident, with Miami-Dade Police conducting an internal investigation. Hill told reporters afterward he had "no idea" why he was pulled over in the first place, though officers alleged speeding and reckless driving. Police body-cam footage later showed Hill failing to adhere to an officer's request to keep his window down during the traffic stop, and multiple officers forcing the wide receiver to the ground.

Hill's Dolphins teammate Calais Campbell was also briefly handcuffed after attempting to intervene with the encounter, alleged to have disobeyed a direct order by police. He was not cited.

Hill played in that Sunday's game, catching seven passes for 130 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's been less involved as of late, on pace for his lowest statistical marks since his final season with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022.