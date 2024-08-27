The Minnesota Vikings are leaving tight end T.J. Hockenson on the physically unable to perform list to begin the 2024 season, according to ESPN. This means the veteran is required to miss at least the first four games of the upcoming season before being eligible to return.

This was an expected move for Minnesota as Hockenson is continuing to recover from a torn ACL and MCL he suffered late last season in Week 16 against the Detroit Lions. Given when the injury occurred, the assumption was that it would bleed into the 2024 campaign and now we know that he'll officially be put on the shelf for at least the first month. That said, Hockenson is expected to return this season.

When healthy, the 27-year-old is one of the top tight ends in the NFL. He initially entered the league as the No. 8 overall pick of the Detroit Lions in 2019 but was traded to the Vikings in the middle of the 2022 season. He then signed a four-year, $63.5 million extension with Minnesota last summer.

T.J. Hockenson MIN • TE • #87 TAR 127 REC 95 REC YDs 960 REC TD 5 FL 1 View Profile

The injury itself derailed what was a career year for Hockenson. In 15 games played, he notched career highs in receptions (95) and receiving yards (960). He also had five receiving touchdowns, one score away from tying his career high.

The Vikings will begin the season on the road when they visit the New York Giants in Week 1. Then, they'll have a two-game home stint beginning with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 and the Houston Texans in Week 3. They'll wrap up the first month of the year on the road against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. Those are the games Hockenson is required to miss. It's worth noting that Minnesota does have an early bye week this season (Week 6), so it's possible the club could elect to ease Hockenson back through that period even if he is cleared to practice after the first month. The Vikings come off the bye and host the Lions in Week 7.

With Hockenson sidelined, the Vikings have Johnny Mundt next up on the tight end depth chart. While he could see an increased number of snaps, it's possible that simply Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison see even more targets from Sam Darnold in the passing game.