The Minnesota Vikings' quarterback room received an unexpected blow this week, with first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy slated for surgery after suffering a torn meniscus. The injury typically requires a four- to six-week absence, as NFL Media reported, and comes amid widespread praise for the Michigan product's splashy preseason debut, in which he tossed a pair of deep touchdown passes.

What does McCarthy's sudden ailment mean for the Vikings' 2024 quarterback situation?

Sam Darnold is all but a lock to start Week 1

One thing McCarthy's injury does is essentially take the Vikings' decision on a Week 1 starter out of their hands. Darnold was always the favorite to start the year for two reasons: 1.) his experience (56 career starts), and 2.) his "instant" confidence and comfortability within Kevin O'Connell's offense, as reported by CBS Sports from training camp. Now that McCarthy is all but guaranteed to be rehabbing his knee when Minnesota visits the New York Giants for its Sept. 8 opener, the competition is over for now.

The Vikings can stay patient with McCarthy, as planned

Though team brass has maintained publicly and privately since McCarthy's arrival that the rookie would not be rushed into the lineup, the first-rounder's charismatic personality and natural feel for the pocket were evident enough throughout camp -- and then especially in his colorful preseason debut -- that it wasn't crazy to suggest an early entry into QB1 duties. Now? This setback will rob McCarthy of additional preseason reps, but it'll also allow Minnesota to get a real look at Darnold before again evaluating his likely successor.

Another backup shuffle could follow

A year after cycling through emergency starters in the wake of Kirk Cousins' injury, the Vikings could find themselves in a similar situation during the first quarter of the season, depending on how Darnold fares. What happens, after all, if the journeyman struggles mightily without star skill weapons like Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson, who could both be sidelined to start the year? Or if he goes down himself? Veteran reserves Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall are next up on the depth chart if McCarthy's unavailable.