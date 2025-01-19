Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins is known for his quirky pregame routines, and his pregame outfits. The first-year Bill showed up to the wild-card matchup against the Denver Broncos dressed as Fred Flintstone complete with the barefoot look, and he had something special in store for Buffalo's AFC divisional-round showdown against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bills and Ravens will play in frigid temperatures on Sunday night, so Hollins dressed for the occasion. He arrived to Highmark Stadium wearing a floral shirt, a beach hat, beach towel and bathing suit. Of course, he was again barefoot. Hollins even wore sunglasses, sported sunscreen on his nose and brought a mini football to toss around with his friends.

When kickoff rolls around at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+, Weather.com says it will feel like 14 degrees in Orchard Park with a few snow showers. CBS Sports' lead sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson reports that it's snowing in Orchard Park with three hours to go before kickoff. The temperature is in the low 20s, but it already feels like it's in the teens.

Hollins' pregame outfits this year have become a thing of legend. One could only guess what he comes up with if the Bills make Super Bowl LIX, but he will surely be barefoot.