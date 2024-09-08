Indianapolis Colts 2023 fourth overall pick quarterback Anthony Richardson entered the league with an immense amount of hype after showcasing great dual-threat ability early last season with four rushing touchdowns and three passing touchdowns in his first four games.

However, a shoulder injury ended Richardson's rookie year in Week 5. Just a couple drives into Richardson's second season in 2024, it's safe to hop back aboard the hype train. He dropped back to pass against his Week 1 opponent, the 2023 AFC South champion Houston Texans, and uncorked a massive throw downfield to wide receiver Alec Pierce for a 60-yard touchdown -- the 58 air yards were the most on a pass in Richardson's brief NFL career.

It's an incredible throw considering Richardson's back foot slipped during his initial part of the dropback before he stepped up in the pocket to uncork a laser deep downfield to Pierce. Early on in Week 1, it appears that Richardson versus 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud will be an AFC South rivalry to watch for years to come.