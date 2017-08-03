WATCH: Eli Manning embarrassingly gets caught dancing in Giants locker room

Eli Manning is an older player (36), which means a few things. It means his dance moves are a bit out of date. And it also means he doesn't fully grasp the first rule of smart phones and social media: Always assume you're being recorded.

On Tuesday, Manning learned that rule the hard way when he was caught dancing in the Giants' locker room. It turns out his moves look worse than his softball swing.

Worth noting: Those moves are probably why Odell Beckham and the rest of last year's receiving corps didn't invite Manning to Miami for that infamous boat trip during the playoffs. For the sake comparison, here are some of Beckham's moves:

No contest.

Instead of simply moving past the dancing incident by admitting he's not the most elite dancer in the world, Manning decided to defend his moves.

"It's my song," Manning told SiriusXM NFL Radio, according to the New York Post. "That's my jam, I just couldn't hold back. I was just kind of messing around, saying, 'This is how I dance. I'm staying right here, this is as extreme as it gets.' Just kinda messing around with some of the guys. Not knowing â¦ I guess you got to assume you're being watched at all times."

The good news is that Manning will have plenty of opportunities to practice. If the video below is any indication, the Giants enjoy their dance sessions.