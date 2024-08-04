The Kansas City Chiefs had a special guest at training camp as former head coach Jon Gruden made an appearance and helped out at Sunday's practice session -- fully decked out in Kansas City gear.

It's unknown if Gruden will have any sort of role with the defending champions, or if this was just a one-time appearance.

Gruden was seen with head coach Andy Reid and worked with multiple assistants. Gruden and Reid's connection goes back to the 1990s, when they both coached on Mike Holmgren's offensive staff with the Green Bay Packers.

The two worked together from 1992 to 1994, with Gruden serving as an offensive assistant/quality control coach and wide receivers coach and Reid as the assistant offensive line and tight ends coach. After coaching alongside each other, they faced each other multiple times as head coaches and have now reunited in Kansas City ... for at least one practice.

Last season, Gruden was a consultant for the New Orleans Saints. This year, he's worked as an adviser for the Italian football team Milano Seamen of the European League Football.

Gruden's last coaching job was in 2021. He resigned from his head-coaching position with the Las Vegas Raiders when emails including racist, sexist and homophobic comments surfaced. The former coach has been trying to sue the league over the incident.

Gruden, 60, coached the Raiders from 1998 to 2001 and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2002 to 2008. He didn't return to coaching until 2018, when he returned to the Raiders. He signed a 10-year contract with the team in 2018, but was gone before coaching four full seasons.

As a head coach, Gruden has a 117-112 record. In 2002, he helped lead the Bucs to a Super Bowl victory over the Raiders.