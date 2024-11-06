For the first time in team history, the Baltimore Ravens will debut an alternate helmet when they take the field against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. Players were surprised by the "Purple Rising" helmets, and their first reactions were overwhelmingly positive.

The Ravens' new alternate helmets feature a metallic purple base with a front-facing Ravens logo and gold "talon" stripes down the middle. The helmets will be worn with an all-purple uniform combination that features gold numbers.

On Wednesday, the Ravens released a video of the players finding out about the new helmet. Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and others played "What's in the Box?" and pulled out the alternate lid. The new look immediately garnered rave reviews.

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman was asked about his impression of the new helmet, and he said it's the best-looking thing in the team's closet.

"I'd definitely say it's the best thing that we've got working right now, for sure," Bateman told the Ravens' official website. "We all like it. It's a little different."

The front-facing Ravens logo has been around as a secondary logo since the team's first season in 1996. Now, that logo will get its time to shine this Thursday in a key divisional matchup against the Bengals.