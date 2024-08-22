Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers traded in their helmets for a form of transportation prior to Thursday's joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers.

The Packers have had a tradition for the last 66 years in which players usually ride bikes that are offered to them by children in the community. In exchange for giving up their bikes, the children get to hold the helmet of the player riding their bike.

Because of this tradition, children normally line up outside of Lambeau Field on the day the Packers players are participating.

Jackson and Flowers were decked out in their full uniforms for the joint practice when they decided to take part in the Packers' annual tradition. Jackson stopped his bike in front of a crowd of children that were seeking autographs from the star quarterback.

The Ravens signal caller met with the children and was very excited to part in the iconic tradition.

Baltimore will face off against the Packers in the preseason finale for both teams on Saturday. It'll be the last tuneup prior to the regular season getting underway next month when the Ravens will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Opening Night.