Another week, another George Pickens outburst for the Pittsburgh Steelers. A month after he was fined for pulling a Dallas Cowboys player down by his facemask on the final play of a Week 5 loss, the wide receiver had to be restrained by stadium staff immediately following Pittsburgh's failed Hail Mary against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, during which Pickens was fighting with the Browns' Greg Newsome II.

Pickens could be seen tangled up with the cornerback during the game's final play, in which Russell Wilson's launch to the end zone was deflected to the snowy ground, resulting in a 24-18 Browns victory. Newsome then drove Pickens out of the back of the end zone, with the receiver's arm draped around the defender's helmet. Prime Video's broadcast later cut to Pickens being held back by security and at least one game official, with Newsome approaching the group to offer some parting words, following the play. Pickens could also be seen wrestling his arm away from the direction of Browns fans in the stands.

A fan's video from the stands revealed the two were actually exchanging shoves and punches away from the rest of the action in the end zone, even before the ball hit the ground.

No penalties were enforced since the incident occurred at and/or directly after the conclusion of the game. It's possible, if not probable, Pickens will be getting another financial punishment from the NFL office, especially as he was also seen jawing with Newsome and other Browns defenders during the game.

The third-year pass catcher also opted to pursue a fight with an opposing player rather than finish a play during Pittsburgh's Week 10 win over the Washington Commanders, when he could been tackling cornerback Mike Sainristil to the ground after a deep-ball interception by Jeremy Chinn.