One of the more underrated quarterback matchups in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL schedule is between the Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans. Plenty of attention has been focused on Bears starter Caleb Williams since he was the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However his opponent, Will Levis, should not be overlooked. Levis rose to the occasion last season when Ryan Tannehill went down with an ankle injury in Week 6 and finished his rookie campaign with 149 completed passes for 1,808 yards and an 8-4 TD-INT ratio. Williams and the Bears are 4.5-point favorites in the NFL odds, but could Levis and the Titans spoil the rookie's home debut and come through for Week 1 NFL parlay picks? Before you make any Week 1 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Hartstein's weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 79-48-2 (62.2%, +25.95 units) since its inception in 2022. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 1, Hartstein has locked in three confident best bets. If you successfully parlay his picks, you're looking at a payout of almost 6-1. You can only see Hartstein's Week 1 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 1 NFL picks

We can tell you Hartstein loves the Browns (-2.5) to cover against the Cowboys. The Browns were 8-1 at home last season, and they will have plenty of fan support after their efforts in 2023. Cleveland also had the best overall defense last season, allowing 270.2 average yards over the season. That defense is also expected to get a mighty boost under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, so it's possible the Browns are in for another season where their d-corps wins them games -- especially if Deshaun Watson isn't 100% healthy.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys went 4-5 on the road in 2023 and only covered the spread four times while away from AT&T Stadium. Even with CeeDee Lamb prepared to rejoin the team in Week 1, some of the offseason drama surrounding Dallas appears to be following them into the regular season. The Cowboys will get on the board, but the Browns have the defensive fortitude to keep them from winning on Sunday. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 1 NFL parlays

Hartstein also jumped on two other NFL matchups, including backing one team who he says is "poised for greatness." You can only see Hartstein's Week 1 NFL best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are Hartstein's top Week 1 NFL picks, and which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 6-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 1 NFL best bets from the Vegas expert who is up 25.95 units on ATS picks since 2022, and find out.