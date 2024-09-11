The Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow rivalry will continue on Sunday. Burrow is just 1-8 in his career in Weeks 1 and 2, while Mahomes is 11-2 in these early-season games. The Chiefs are 6-point favorites over the Bengals in the Week 2 NFL odds, and combining spread picks with money line bets could be an avenue to pursue with Week 2 NFL parlay picks. Over the last five meetings between the teams, the team that has outright won has also covered the spread all five times.

You could add in Week 2 NFL picks for the over/under to your parlay as well, with this game's total currently at 47.5. The last four meetings between these teams have gone Under, which is often the case in Chiefs games. Since the start of last season, Kansas City has seen 14 regular season plus postseason games go Under, the most in the league. Before you make any Week 2 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. His weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 81-49-2 (62.3%, +26.85 units) since its inception in 2022. He went 2-1 last week. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 2, Hartstein has locked in three confident best bets. If you successfully parlay his picks, you're looking at a payout of almost 6-1. You can only see Hartstein's Week 2 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 2 NFL picks

We can tell you Hartstein loves the Seahawks (-3.5) to cover against the Patriots. Seattle ran for 146 yards in its Week 1 victory over Denver, and you have to go back to 2022 to find the last time the team accumulated more yards on the ground. New coach Mike Macdonald has emphasized play in the trenches after the team ranked 28th in rushing last year, and that was apparent in the opener. The Seahawks already have a potent passing game with receivers DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, as well as quarterback Geno Smith, who ranks fourth in the NFL in completion percentage since 2022.

The defense also made strides in Week 1 and only allowed a single touchdown, which is bad news for a sluggish New England offense. The Pats ranked in the bottom three in both points and yards last season, and only five teams scored fewer than their 16 points in Week 1. "Under Mike Macdonald, Seattle held Denver to 3.3 yards per play. Ryan Grubb's offense got going late with 17 second-half points. Lay the field goal," Hartstein told SportsLine. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 2 NFL parlays

Hartstein also jumped on two other NFL matchups, including backing one underdog who lost last week to "make adjustments" and grind out a strong Week 2 victory. You can only see Hartstein's Week 2 NFL best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

