As was the case last week, there is another two-game Monday Night Football slate in the Week 4 NFL schedule. The Titans are 1.5-point road favorites over the Dolphins at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Lions favored by 3.5 over the Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. ET. While bettors can certainly create Week 4 NFL parlay picks using multiple NFL bets from the same game, having two contests nearly simultaneously creates the optimal setting for adding Week 4 NFL best bets to your parlay.

Tennessee and Miami are winless against the spread this season, and both have major concerns at the quarterback position. The Dolphins rank last in scoring offense, while the Titans have the league's most turnovers. There are plenty of reasons to fade each side, so which warrants your Week 4 NFL picks? Before you make any Week 4 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. His weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 83-52-3 (61.5%, +25.50 units) since its inception in 2022. He went 2-1 last week.

For Week 4, Hartstein has locked in three confident best bets. If you successfully parlay his picks, you're looking at a payout of over 6-1. You can only see Hartstein's Week 4 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 4 NFL picks

We can tell you Hartstein loves the Steelers (-1.5, 40) on the road versus the Colts. Judging from the recent history of this series, you should like the Steelers anywhere they face the Colts. They are 8-1 straight-up versus Indianapolis since 2011 and 6-3 against the spread during this stretch. Pittsburgh is also 5-1 straight-up in its last six trips to Indianapolis, a run that dates back to the days of Peyton Manning under center.

The 2024 Steelers are playing complimentary football and rank first on defense in points allowed and yards allowed. On offense, Pittsburgh has the second-fewest giveaways and \the third-best turnover differential. Only one team runs the ball more often than the Steelers, and only one team allows more rushing yards per game than the Colts. Add in that Indianapolis ranks in the bottom five in turnover differential, and there are many different avenues for Pittsburgh to cover as 1.5-point favorites. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 4 NFL parlays

Hartstein also jumped on two other NFL matchups, including backing one team whose quarterback "typically thrives in this matchup." You can only see Hartstein's Week 4 NFL best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are Hartstein's top Week 4 NFL picks, and which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 6-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 4 NFL best bets from the Vegas expert who is up 25.50 units on NFL ATS picks, and find out.