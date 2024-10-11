Entering the Week 6 NFL schedule, one of the most noticeable NFL betting trends has been the performance of NFL road underdogs. Underdogs covered in 52.7% of games this season, but have won outright just 39.3% of the time. There are several road dogs on Sunday that could make their way into Week 6 NFL parlay picks, including in two divisional matchups. The Chargers are three-point favorites in Denver, per the latest Week 6 NFL odds, while the Falcons are favored by six in Carolina.

Playing the NFL betting trends would mean backing the Chargers and Falcons to cover, but also the Broncos and Panthers to win. Is that the Week 6 NFL betting strategy you should deploy? There are six other road underdogs on Sunday, so your NFL parlays could go in many directions. Before you make any Week 6 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. His weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 84-57-3 (59.6%, +20.90 units) since its inception in 2022.

For Week 6, Hartstein has locked in three confident best bets. If you successfully parlay his picks, you're looking at a payout of almost 6-1. You can only see Hartstein's Week 6 NFL picks at SportsLine.

We can tell you Hartstein loves the Titans (-2.5, 43) to cover at home versus the Colts. Due to their 1-3 record, it's been overlooked that Tennessee has the league's No. 1 total defense. Meanwhile, Indianapolis fans are likely well aware that their team has the league's last-ranked total defense. Since the 1970 merger, this will be the 21st matchup between the league's best and worst defenses, and the teams with the No. 1 defense are 17-3 in the previous matchups.

The Colts' No. 32 defense is thanks to rankings of No. 29 against the pass and No. 31 versus the run. That's a bad omen versus a Titans offense which finally got on track before its bye. Tennessee scored 31 points after averaging just 16 ppg through its first three contests as RBs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears combined for 147 scrimmage yards and two TDs. Indy just allowed the Jags' RBs to total 199 yards and two scores in Jacksonville's first victory, so the Colts could be in for a long game come Sunday. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

Hartstein also jumped on two other NFL matchups, including backing a shocking underdog whose opponent is missing a "difference-maker" due to injury. You can only see Hartstein's Week 6 NFL best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are Hartstein's top Week 6 NFL picks, and which NFL matchups should you target for an epic 6-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 6 NFL best bets from the Vegas expert who is up 20.90 units on NFL ATS picks, and find out.