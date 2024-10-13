Last season, underdogs of at least seven points were 15-50 straight-up, but this year those they're 7-2. Your Week 6 NFL bets should keep that in mind since the 77.8% win rate by those touchdown-plus dogs this year is the best record in a five-week span since the 1970 merger. The Week 6 NFL schedule presents one heavy underdog, as Philadelphia is an 8.5-point favorite over Cleveland. Philadelphia could be lethargic coming off a bye against a Browns team desperate for a win, so you may want to seek NFL betting advice for both NFL straight-up picks and NFL against the spread picks. Before you make any Week 6 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. His weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 84-57-3 (59.6%, +20.90 units) since its inception in 2022.

For Week 6, Hartstein has locked in three confident best bets. If you successfully parlay his picks, you're looking at a payout of almost 6-1. You can only see Hartstein's Week 6 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 6 NFL picks

We can tell you Hartstein loves the Titans (-2.5, 43) to cover at home versus the Colts in an AFC South game. This is a perfect scheduling spot for a Titans team coming off a bye that won the week prior against a depleted Colts team that just allowed the Jaguars to get their first win. Both Trevor Lawrence (371 passing yards) and Tank Bigsby (101 rushing yards) posted career-highs against Indianapolis, which ranks last in the NFL in yards allowed, second-worst in rush yards given up and fourth-worst in pass yards allowed.

Meanwhile, the Titans unlocked their running game before their bye, rushing for a season-high of 142 yards. Tennessee also does the little things well, as kicker Nick Folk is a perfect 15 for 15 on all attempts, while the Titans have committed the second-fewest penalties this season. Add in that the Titans have covered in each of their last six games following a bye, and Hartstein still likes Tennessee, even as the line shifted from Titans (+1.5) to Titans (-2.5). See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 6 NFL parlays

Hartstein also jumped on two other NFL matchups, including backing a shocking underdog whose opponent is missing a "difference-maker" due to injury. You can only see Hartstein's Week 6 NFL best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are Hartstein's top Week 6 NFL picks, and which NFL matchups should you target for an epic 6-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 6 NFL best bets from the Vegas expert who is up 20.90 units on NFL ATS picks, and find out.