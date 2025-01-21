Super Bowl LIX is on the horizon. Just four teams remain standing in the NFL playoffs and will duke it out over the course of Championship Sunday to try and punch their ticket to the big game. This year, the Super Bowl takes place in New Orleans at Caesars Superdome.

This marks the eighth time the stadium has hosted the NFL's pinnacle event, which is the most of any stadium. The last time the Superdome hosted a Super Bowl came back in February of 2013 for Super Bowl XLVII when the Baltimore Ravens hosted the San Francisco 49ers.

These locations for future Super Bowls are predetermined years in advance, so we've had New Orleans circled for a while at this point, and we know where the NFL is bringing the marquee event through 2028.

Below, you can find the future Super Bowl locations and dates.

Super Bowl locations, dates

Super Bowl Stadium (Location) Stadium's home team Date Super Bowl LIX Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana) New Orleans Saints Feb. 9, 2025 Super Bowl LX Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California) San Francisco 49ers Feb. 8, 2026 Super Bowl LXI SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California) Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers Feb. 14, 2027 Super Bowl LXII Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia) Atlanta Falcons Feb. 13, 2028

In 2026, Super Bowl LX will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The stadium previously hosted Super Bowl 50 in February of 2016 when the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers.

Then, Super Bowl LXI takes us to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood California. The stadium recently hosted Super Bowl LVI back in February of 2022 when the Rams won on their home turf over the Cincinnati Bengals. What makes that Super Bowl even more interesting is that it falls on Valentine's Day.

In 2028, Super Bowl LXII will occur at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. That will mark the fourth time the NFL has brought the Super Bowl to the stadium, and the first since Super Bowl LIII in February of 2019.