The course of the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears were dramatically altered in a blockbuster March 2023 trade that saw the Panthers hedge much of their future to take the No. 1-overall pick in the NFL Draft from the Bears. It was a gamble that came at the cost of Carolina's No. 9-overall pick that year, star wide receiver D.J. Moore, their first round draft pick in 2024 -- and potentially much more.

The trade wound up becoming a disaster for Carolina, as their gambit to use the No. 1-overall pick on quarterback Bryce Young blew up in their faces and led in large part to them finishing with the worst record in the NFL a year ago. On the converse, the Panthers' misfortune was much to the benefit of the Bears, who used the No. 1-overall pick acquired from Carolina to draft one of the most hyped quarterback prospects in recent memory in Caleb Williams. Those two teams meet in Week 4 with the Bears looking to improve on a 2-2 record and the Panthers looking to avoid sliding to 1-4.

Much of this matchup's intrigue is defined by the quarterback dynamic, as Bryce Young was benched two weeks ago for veteran Andy Dalton, who has infused the Panthers' offense with life over the past two weeks and also served as a backup quarterback for the Bears in 2021. This also serves as a revenge game for D.J. Moore, who was the Panthers' first round pick in 2018 prior to being shipped to Chicago.

Where to watch Bears vs. Panthers



When: Sunday, Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Bears vs. Panthers spread, odds

Chicago is a 3.5-point favorite against Carolina, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 41.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Bears vs. Panthers recent series history



The Bears have won all three games they've played against the Panthers since 2017. However, the most famous meeting between these teams came in the 2005 NFC Divisional Round, a game Carolina won, 29-21.