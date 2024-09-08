The much-ballyhooed beginning of the 2024 season is here for the Chicago Bears, as they open what they hope to be a new era of their storied franchise against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field in Week 1 of the NFL season. This game marks the debut of new Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and former Heisman Trophy winner at USC.

Williams inherits a Bears team, led by head coach Matt Eberflus, that came together in 2023 and became one of the hottest teams in the league by years' end thanks in large part to the contributions of recent additions such as wide receiver D.J. Moore and defensive end Montez Sweat.

Meanwhile, much remains to be seen from the Titans, who enter their own new era following the dismissal of head coach Mike Vrabel and the departure of face of the franchise running back Derrick Henry. The Titans were 6-11 last season and 3-6 in games started by quarterback Will Levis in his rookie season. New head coach Brian Callahan will be tasked with managing Levis' sophomore campaign.

Where to watch Bears vs. Titans

When: Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)



fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Bears vs. Titans spread, odds

Chicago is a 4-point favorite against Tennessee, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 45 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Bears vs. Titans recent series history

The Titans have played the Bears two times in the last eight years, with Tennessee winning both matchups. This will mark the third-straight matchup in which different coaches have helmed these squads as the Titans previously had Mike Vrabel (2020) and Mike Mularkey (2016) while the Bears teams were led by Matt Nagy (2020) and John Fox (2016).