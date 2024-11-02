Over the past several years since drafting quarterback Joe Burrow No. 1-overall in 2020, the Cincinnati Bengals have become accustomed to playing in big spots and in games with big stakes. At the midseason point, the stakes are once again high for Cincinnati, but moreso due to the dire straits they now face.

After being beaten handily 37-17 by the Philadelphia Eagles a week ago, the Bengals now sit at 3-5 and have no margin for error if they want to become a playoff team, much less take a run at the AFC North crown. Urgency in Cincinnati is incredibly high, with Burrow calling this week's meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders a "must-win" game as the Bengals look to try and defend Paycor Stadium against their visitors who have plenty of problems of their own.

With a record of 2-6 the Raiders have their own hole to have to crawl out of as they suffered a setback last week with a frustrating 27-20 loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders have now lost four games in a row for the first time since 2019 and are dealing with an ineffective run game on top of issues with quarterback play as try to stay relevant in the AFC West and prevent their season from completely spiraling out of control.

Cincinnati is a big 7.5-point favorite against Las Vegas, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 46.5 points.

Bengals vs. Raiders recent series history

Cincinnati has won four out of their last five games against Las Vegas, with the most recent being an AFC Wild Card round game that gave Cincinnati its first playoff victory in 31 years.