In the NFL, being "close" doesn't count for anything and there are no medals for trying. There is only frustration and regret, which is something that the Denver Broncos have known all too well as of late.

One week ago, all the Broncos had to do was kick a 35-yard field goal to knock off the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs and make a massive statement in the AFC West, only for the field goal to get blocked and for Denver to be left with a crushing 16-14 defeat. That loss, combined with a blowout 41-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens the week prior has the Broncos smarting through a two-game losing streak that has dropped them to 5-5 and put them in a position where they cannot afford to lose much more ground.

This week, Denver faces another tough task in the NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons, but they may very well be catching Atlanta on the right week. Just as the Broncos took the Chiefs to the wire, the Falcons ended up on the wrong end of a rivalry game in Week 10, losing, 20-17, to the Saints despite New Orleans having lost its prior seven games and firing its coach as a result. Just as the Broncos have to shake off recent events, the Falcons must also reset and focus on earning a win on the road at Mile High.

Where to watch Broncos vs. Falcons



When: Sunday, Nov. 17 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 17 at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Broncos vs. Falcons spread, odds

Denver is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 44 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Broncos vs. Falcons recent series history

Atlanta has won both of its meetings with Denver over the last eight seasons and four of the last five, with the Broncos' lone victory over Falcons in that span coming in 2008. The Broncos, however, did beat the Falcons, 34-19, in Super Bowl XXXIII at the end of the 1998 season.