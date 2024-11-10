At the outset of the 2024 season, few expected that the San Francisco 49ers would be in the position they are now: After looking nearly unstoppable for much of the past two seasons, the Niners have come back down to Earth and are a .500 team as they come out of their bye fighting to stay in the hunt in the NFC West. But the tide may be turning for San Francisco. The team has had two weeks to savor its 30-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, should be well and are projected to get reigning Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey back on the field.

By comparison, no one thought the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be where they are now just a few weeks ago. Midway through the month of October, the Bucs were flying high at 4-2 and boasted one of the NFL's most lethal offensive attacks, but things have changed: A tough slate of opponents over the past three weeks, including the indominable Kansas City Chiefs, combined with injuries to star players like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have left Tampa Bay at 4-5 and looking to stave off a midseason collapse.

With four wins apiece, both the 49ers and Buccaneers have little margin for error. The fate of the rest of their seasons could very well come down to what happens in Tampa this Sunday.

Where to watch Buccaneers vs. 49ers



When: Sunday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Buccaneers vs. 49ers spread, odds

San Francisco is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Tampa Bay, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 50.5 points.

Buccaneers vs. 49ers recent series history

San Francisco has won three of the last five games in this series, including three straight going back to 2019.