After tough matchups against teams expected to contend for the Super Bowl in Week 1, the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals will both begin divisional play as they square off against each other in an NFC West showdown in Week 2 at State Farm Stadium. The Rams enter this game coming off a 26-20 loss to the Detroit Lions in overtime of Week 1, while the Cardinals experienced the sting of a 34-28 loss to the Buffalo Bills that included them blowing a 17-3 lead in the second half.

The outlook for the Cardinals is rosier than it was a year ago under second-year head coach Jonathan Gannon, as the return of quarterback Kyler Murray from a torn ACL suffered late in the 2022 season offers the Cardinals a chance to once again play to their potential on offense -- as does the addition of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the No. 4-overall pick in the 2024 Draft.

Meanwhile, the Rams continue their post-Super Bowl LVI transition, as the retirement of legendary defensive tackle Aaron Donald has formally signaled a youth movement on Los Angeles' defense. On thr other side of the ball, the team continues to be led by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was as effective as ever with a 317-yard passing performance against the Lions.

Where to watch Cardinals vs. Rams

When: Sunday, Sept. 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)



CBS Sports App

Cardinals vs. Rams spread, odds

Arizona is a 1.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 49.5 points.

Cardinals vs. Rams recent series history

Los Angeles has owned this series as of late, winning eight of the last 10 games against Arizona, a streak which included a season sweep of their NFC West opponent a season ago. The last time the two teams faced off, Rams running back Kyren Williams bludgeoned the Cardinals with a performance that included 143 rushing yards (8.9 yards per carry) as well as 61 receiving yards.