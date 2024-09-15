The Carolina Panthers will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. ET.

If you thought the Carolina Panthers had a rough 2023 season, this year is somehow looking like it could be worse. The Panthers fell 47-10 to the New Orleans Saints to open the 2024 season. Former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, who failed to live up to high expectations last year, clearly needs some more development.

Young went 13 of 30 with 161 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions and was sacked four times in the loss.

The Chargers enter the game under different circumstances, with a 1-0 record after a divisional win against the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

In the 22-10 win, quarterback Justin Herbert went 17 of 26 for 144 yards and one touchdown. Running back J.K. Dobbins shined, with a team high 135 yards on the ground, the third most in the league in Week 1. The Panthers allowed 180 yards rushing last week, third most in the NFL, so this becomes a mismatch in favor of the Chargers.

How to watch Chargers-Panthers