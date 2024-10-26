Following Week 2, there was legitimate concern as to whether Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would ever play football again, or if he even should. Following the latest in a series of concussions, Tagovailoa was placed on Injured Reserve and has stood as a mere spectator as the Dolphins have gone from being one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL to a mere popgun unit. But that may soon be set to change, and Tagovailoa return tour could be underway.

Ahead of the Dolphins' Week 8 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, Tagovailoa has returned to practice and is nearing the final steps in clearing the NFL's concussion protocol, which would put him back in the lineup just in time for this potentially pivotal point in Miami's season. After going 1-3 in Tagovailoa's absence, the Dolphins stand at 2-4 and are trying to avoid a 2-5 record that would put their AFC East title and playoff hopes in serious jeopardy. A large part of Miami's stumble has been due to instability at quarterback, as injuries to backups Skylar Thompson and Tyler Huntley had forced the team to turn to Tim Boyle during their 16-10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts a week ago.

At 3-4, the Cardinals can't afford to lose this game either, and they themselves are coming off of an inspiring 17-15 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers last Monday. For the Cardinals, that victory continued what has been the theme of their 2024 season: Though they sit just under .500, they have been impressive when they've performed at their best, such as when they beat the brakes off the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 and then upset the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.

Where to watch Dolphins vs. Cardinals



When: Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Dolphins vs. Cardinals spread, odds

Miami is a 3-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 46.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Dolphins vs. Cardinals recent series history

Miami has won its last two meetings against Arizona, whose last victory in this matchup was a 24-21 tally in overtime back in 2012.