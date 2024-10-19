From the time quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with another concussion that has marred his NFL career, the Miami Dolphins have had a rough go of things early in the 2024 season. A three game losing streak from the time Tagovailoa went down in Week 2 saw the Dolphins' once powerful offense become completely pitiful, and the collapse in their ability to put points on the board threatened to completely derail the season for coach Mike McDaniel and his squad.

But then, the two best things that could have possibly happened for the Dolphins occurred: In Week 5, they earned a much-needed victory by prevailing, 15-10, in a divisional match with the New England Patriots. Then, they got to take a bye in Week 6, allowing them to reset, regroup, and reload as they try to stay afloat and carry on with plans for Tagovailoa to return to the field at some point this season.

To earn their way to a respectable 3-4, the Dolphins must go on the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts, who are coming off an inspired fourth quarter rally to beat the Tennessee Titans. After trailing 17-10 to start the fourth, a field goal followed by a Joe Flacco-led touchdown drive put the Colts out in front 20-17, a lead that they would never relinquish as they improved to 3-3 and now find themselves in position to go over .500.

Dolphins vs. Colts spread, odds

Indianapolis is a 3.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 44 points.

Dolphins vs. Colts recent series history

Indianapolis has won three out of its last four meetings against Miami, the Colts one-time AFC East foe.