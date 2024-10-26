For the Jacksonville Jaguars, the past two weeks served as quite the long stay across the pond. Playing back-to-back contests at their home away from home in London, the Jaguars were at first throttled by the Chicago Bears, 35-16, at Tottenham Stadium, dropping them to 1-5 and prompting observers to contemplate if the loss would get coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke -- as the Brits say -- sacked. But the next week, it was the Jags doing the throttling as a 32-16 beatdown of the New England Patriots allowed them to return to U.S. soil on a high note.

The Jaguars are now back in Jacksonville and are set to host the Green Bay Packers, who enter at 5-2 and need to stack victories in order to keep pace in their division. With the 5-1 Detroit Lions and now 5-2 Minnesota Vikings, it is imperative for Green Bay to remain competitive in the tough NFC North. Even the "last-place" Chicago Bears are only a game back at 4-2.

Just like the Jags, the Packers are surely glad that this game is being played in the United States. After opening their season with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles as the road team in Brazil, Green Bay has since gone 2-0 on the road in America this year, having previously won against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5.

Where to watch Jaguars vs. Packers



When: Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. ET Where: EverBank Stadium -- Jacksonville, Florida

EverBank Stadium -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: FOX

Jaguars vs. Packers spread, odds

Green Bay is a 4.5-point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 49.5 points.

Jaguars vs. Packers recent series history

Green Bay has won both of its last two meetings against Jacksonville and it possesses a 5-2 advantage against them overall since the Jaguars entered the NFL as an expansion team in 1995. Jacksonville's last victory over Green Bay was a 20-16 decision late in the 2008 season.