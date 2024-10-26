There are certain games on the NFL calendar in which a contending team's mettle and character is tested. And one week ago, the Detroit Lions passed such a test with flying colors: Up against the explosive offense and confounding defense of the Minnesota Vikings, the Lions dug deep and proved themselves to be the tougher and more physical team, earning a 31-29 win thanks to a field goal in the closing seconds that moved them to 5-1 and put them in the driver's seat in the division, if not the conference.

Having earned two straight emphatic victories on the road against the Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys, the Lions now return to Ford Field and a partisan crowd in Detroit, where they will once again look to prove their toughness in Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans. While the Titans were not long ago the NFL's gold standard in toughness and physicality, the Lions have since taken that mantle as Tennessee has struggled to find an identity in its post-Derrick Henry and Mike Vrabel era.

Quarterback issues have been a major part of the problem for Titans coach Brian Callahan, as he is set to give Mason Rudolph his second straight start while Will Levis deals with an injury. And Tennessee is also dealing with a loss of star power, as they traded veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this week to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Lions, meanwhile, don't have either of those problems thanks to the performance of quarterback Jared Goff and a supporting cast that includes running back tandem David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, tight end Sam LaPorta and more.

Where to watch Lions vs. Titans

When: Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit

Ford Field -- Detroit TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Lions vs. Titans spread, odds

Detroit is a big 11-point favorite against Tennessee, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 45.5 points.

Lions vs. Titans recent series history

While the overall tables have turned significantly in Detroit's favor, the Tennessee won both of its last two matchups with the Lions and six straight dating back to 2001. In fact, the Lions haven't beaten this franchise since 1995, when they registered a 24-17 triumph over the Houston Oilers.